4 South Carolina police officers shot in overnight domestic call, manhunt

More Videos 1:55 Illegal 'moving fire bombs' drive Miami black market for gas Pause 1:26 California parents arrested for holding 13 children captive 0:47 Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft 1:33 If MTV’s ‘Siesta Key’ makes you want to check out the scene, here are places to start 0:21 Firefighter catches child dropped from ladder 0:27 Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage 2:22 Bitcoin Believers 1:53 Ex-state legislator Daisy Baez pleads guilty to perjury charge in Miami 2:59 Sen. Jack Latvala on sexual harassment allegations 0:36 Frostbite and how to prevent it Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt Four York County law enforcement officials were shot and injured responding to a domestic violence call late Monday. York County Sheriff's Office spokesman Trent Faris did not release the conditions and identities of the officers Tuesday morning. Four York County law enforcement officials were shot and injured responding to a domestic violence call late Monday. York County Sheriff's Office spokesman Trent Faris did not release the conditions and identities of the officers Tuesday morning. York County Sheriff's Office

Four York County law enforcement officials were shot and injured responding to a domestic violence call late Monday. York County Sheriff's Office spokesman Trent Faris did not release the conditions and identities of the officers Tuesday morning. York County Sheriff's Office