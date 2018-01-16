More Videos

  • 4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt

    Four York County law enforcement officials were shot and injured responding to a domestic violence call late Monday. York County Sheriff's Office spokesman Trent Faris did not release the conditions and identities of the officers Tuesday morning.

Crime

4 South Carolina police officers shot in overnight domestic call, manhunt

By Hannah Smoot And Andrew Dys

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

adys@heraldonline.com

January 16, 2018 08:27 AM

YORK

Four York County law enforcement officials were shot and injured while they were responding to a domestic violence call late Monday.

York County Sheriff's Office spokesman Trent Faris did not release the conditions and identities of the officers Tuesday morning.

Christian Thomas McCall, 47, has been arrested in connection with the shootings, Faris said. McCall also sustained gunshot wounds, Faris said.

Police were called to a domestic incident on Farrier Lane outside of York at about 10:10 p.m. Monday, Faris said.

The suspect had already fled the scene, and K-9 units were called to track the suspect, Faris said. Shots were fired, and a York County K-9 officer was shot, Faris said.

The injured officer was taken to Piedmont Medical Center in a patrol car, Faris said.

Faris said multiple organizations came together to search for the suspect at that time.

Shots were fired again at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and three more officers – two York County sheriff’s deputies and a York Police officer – were hit, Faris said.

Two injured officers were airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center and one was taken by ground, Faris said.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the case, Faris said.

“Our main concern is for our guys who in the hospital right now,” Faris said. “We could really use your prayers and we could really use your thoughts right now for those officers.”

Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068, @hgsmoot

