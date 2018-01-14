Crime

Deputies say he tried to take a midnight ride on a Jet-Ski. He landed in jail instead

Herald staff report

January 14, 2018 09:48 AM

MANATEE

The theft of a personal watercraft early Sunday morning was thwarted by its alert owner, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say that Joseph Mousseau, 33, is in custody after he attempted to steal a Jet-Ski from a boat dock in the 300 block of 81st Street West, Bradenton. He faces a charge of attempted grand theft, authorities said.

At about 12;28 a.m., the owner, a 75-year-old man, noticed movement on his dock and called the sheriff’s office as the suspect was attempting to lower the Jet-Ski into the water.

Authorities said video surveillance helped them locate Mousseau nearby.

