Two shot overnight at Tamiami Trail gas station; crash could be related

By Tom Alberts

talberts@bradenton.com

January 13, 2018 11:03 AM

SARASOTA

Detectives are investigating the shooting of two people early Saturday morning and trying to determine if a nearby traffic accident is related to the violence, according to Kaitlyn R. Perez, community affairs director for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded at 3:08 a.m. to the Shell gas station located at 6000 N. Tamiami Trail near the New College of Florida campus for reports of a shooting.

Two shooting victims at the scene were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that are not considered life threatening, Perez said.

In addition to the shooting, Perez said detectives were investigating a nearby vehicle crash at Edwards Drive and North Tamiami Trail, which reduced traffic to one southbound lane of Tamiami Trail Saturday morning. The roadway was reopened about 7:45 a.m.

“Detectives are working multiple crime scenes to determine where the original incident took place and whether or not the shooting and crash are related,” Perez said. “The investigation is complex and ongoing.”

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call agency’s Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.

