Hungry thieves snatch pizza from delivery driver, deputies say

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

January 12, 2018 11:20 PM

A typical Friday night pizza delivery took a strange turn for one Pizza Hut delivery woman.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the employee was delivering pizzas to a unit in the Oakwood Estates Apartments in the 900 block of 21st St. E., Palmetto, when two black males approached and snatched the pizzas from her.

The suspects fled on foot and were not located by authorities. No one was injured during the incident, deputies say.

Anyone with information related to the robbery is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

