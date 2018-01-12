Oswaldo Carranco
Oswaldo Carranco
Oswaldo Carranco

Crime

He threatened to send his ‘people’ to cut off heads. Now he’s facing charges

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

January 12, 2018 02:33 PM

A Bradenton man violently threatened his family over a food stamp card and is now facing a felony charge.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a woman told Bradenton Police Department officers that around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Oswaldo Carranco wanted a food stamp card she was holding, which belonged to a relative.

She said Carranco, 19, threatened to kill her and that he would “call ‘his people’ ” to “cut our heads off,” according to the affidavit. The woman told officers she was afraid, so she gave him the food stamps and locked herself in her room.

Officers later found Carranco and took him into custody. After being read his Miranda rights, Carranco denied the woman’s allegations.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Carranco was booked into the Manatee County jail on charges of robbery (unarmed), assault (domestic) and contempt of court.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft

    Polk County Sheriff's Office released video of a vehicle carrying possible suspects in the death of a Polk City man, an attack on a second man and the theft of as many as 31 guns.

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft 0:47

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft
Police trying to identify burglary suspect and his red shoes 0:15

Police trying to identify burglary suspect and his red shoes
Video captures moment before man is run over by car thief 0:54

Video captures moment before man is run over by car thief

View More Video