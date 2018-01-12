He threatened to send his ‘people’ to cut off heads. Now he’s facing charges

A Bradenton man violently threatened his family over a food stamp card and is now facing a felony charge.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a woman told Bradenton Police Department officers that around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Oswaldo Carranco wanted a food stamp card she was holding, which belonged to a relative.
She said Carranco, 19, threatened to kill her and that he would “call ‘his people’ ” to “cut our heads off,” according to the affidavit. The woman told officers she was afraid, so she gave him the food stamps and locked herself in her room.
Officers later found Carranco and took him into custody. After being read his Miranda rights, Carranco denied the woman’s allegations.
Carranco was booked into the Manatee County jail on charges of robbery (unarmed), assault (domestic) and contempt of court.
Sara Nealeigh
