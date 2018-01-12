A Florida woman’s violent 2015 death is still unsolved, but deputies say her boyfriend faces a murder charge

A Wesley Chapel man was arrested by Pasco County deputies on charges of first-degree murder in the 2015 death of his girlfriend.
Patrick Whyte, 34, was arrested Thursday after a grand jury indicted him for the death of his live-in girlfriend, Kristen Moon.
The incident occurred on June 27, 2015, at The Hyde Park Cafe in Tampa while Whyte and Moon were on a date, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.
Witnesses say, at one point, Whyte violently grabbed Moon and pulled her into his vehicle. As they drove away, witnesses told detectives they saw and heard him beating her.
Later that evening, Pasco Fire Rescue and sheriff deputies were called to Whyte’s residence, where Moon was found lying on the ground, unresponsive, bloody and severely injured.
She died the next day.
Whyte claimed she fell out of the vehicle, deputies said.
But the medical examiner’s report said that Moon suffered multiple injuries, including vertebrae fractures, skull fractures, rib fractures and multiple hemorrhages on or inside her head, making the stated cause of death a homicide.
The jury indicted Whyte for the crime before he was arrested by Pasco deputies on Thursday night. He is being held without bond.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
