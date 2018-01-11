She was drunk when she crashed, but cops say a Florida woman also let a child wander toward the highway

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a Citrus County woman crashed her car while drunk and urinated on the side of the interstate while a boy wandered toward the busy road, according to reports.
Brianne Knox, 28, was driving along Interstate 4 near County Road 579 in Hillsborough County when she crashed into several vehicles. Shortly after, her vehicle became disabled under an overpass, according to Spectrum Bay News 9. Troopers received reports of a reckless driver in the area around 5 p.m. Tuesday, WFLA News Channel 8 reported.
Knox got out of the car and acted “erratically and disturbed,” according to Bay News 9. She also urinated on the shoulder of the highway.
When troopers arrived at the scene, they saw a 2-year-old boy wandering toward traffic.
Knox was arrested but became violent and started fighting troopers. She was taken to Orient Road Jail on charges of child endangerment, resisting arrest with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer, leaving the scene of a crash and DUI.
A Hillsborough County child protection officer took custody of the boy and the Florida Department of Children and Families was notified, according to Bay News 9.
