Suspects sought in burglary of six boats at marine dealership

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

January 10, 2018 03:57 PM

MANATEE

Sometime overnight on Wednesday, six boats were burglarized at GT Marine in south Manatee County, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

An unknown number of suspects entered six vessels that were in a fenced-in enclosure at GT Marine, located at 7981 N. Tamiami Trail.

GPS electronics were taken from four of the boats, deputies said.

This isn’t the first time the boat dealership has been victimized by criminal activity.

In July, a 29-foot deck boat was found partially submerged and stripped of its parts at a Bradenton boat ramp after it was stolen from GT Marine. In the theft, deputies said the suspects tore down the chain-link fence to get to the boat. The people behind that incident were never been caught.

The suspects involved in the overnight burglary remain at large, deputies said.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

