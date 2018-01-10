Dennis Dalrymple, 68, of Nokomis, was arrested Tuesday and faces at least 40 felony count of possession of child pornography, accrording to detectives with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Crime

Nokomis man charged with 40 felony counts of child pornography

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

January 10, 2018 01:59 PM

SARASOTA COUNTY

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 68-year-old Nokomis man Tuesday afternoon for possession of at least 40 files containing child pornography.

Dennis Dalrymple was arrested Tuesday after detectives investigating Internet Crimes Against Children found an IP address that was used to download 24 files that contained child pornography. Detectives connected the IP address to Dalrymple’s home in Nokomis.

During a search of Dalrymple’s home and a scan of his computers, detectives found more than 40 video files of child pornography.

He is charges with 40 felony count of possession: sexual performance by a child. He is being held at the Sarasota County Jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

