Dylan Gardner
Dylan Gardner Provided photo
Dylan Gardner Provided photo

Crime

Suspect caught red-handed burglarizing boats at Palma Sola Yacht Club, deputies say

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

January 10, 2018 10:37 AM

Manatee

A 26-year-old man is facing charges after deputies say he burglarized two boats and damaged some docks late Tuesday night in the Palma Sola Yacht Club, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Dylan Gardner was arrested and charged with burglary to an unoccupied structure and felony criminal mischief. As of Wednesday morning, Gardner was being held at the Manatee County jail on bonds totaling $3,000.

At about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were called to a report of a burglary in progress in the 7300 block of Alhambra Drive in the Palma Sola Yacht Club. When they arrived, deputies found Gardner hiding inside one of the boats with assistance from a sheriff’s office helicopter and a K-9, according to a news release.

The arrest was the result of “great teamwork” led by K-9 Lockey, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Dave Bristow. As a result, Bristow said deputies were able to catch Gardner in the act.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Deputies say Gardner had burglarized two boats but the stolen property was found during his arrest. Damage to several areas at the docks and the entrance was also discovered, authorities said.

Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft

    Polk County Sheriff's Office released video of a vehicle carrying possible suspects in the death of a Polk City man, an attack on a second man and the theft of as many as 31 guns.

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft 0:47

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft
Police trying to identify burglary suspect and his red shoes 0:15

Police trying to identify burglary suspect and his red shoes
Video captures moment before man is run over by car thief 0:54

Video captures moment before man is run over by car thief

View More Video