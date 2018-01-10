Suspect caught red-handed burglarizing boats at Palma Sola Yacht Club, deputies say

A 26-year-old man is facing charges after deputies say he burglarized two boats and damaged some docks late Tuesday night in the Palma Sola Yacht Club, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Dylan Gardner was arrested and charged with burglary to an unoccupied structure and felony criminal mischief. As of Wednesday morning, Gardner was being held at the Manatee County jail on bonds totaling $3,000.
At about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were called to a report of a burglary in progress in the 7300 block of Alhambra Drive in the Palma Sola Yacht Club. When they arrived, deputies found Gardner hiding inside one of the boats with assistance from a sheriff’s office helicopter and a K-9, according to a news release.
The arrest was the result of “great teamwork” led by K-9 Lockey, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Dave Bristow. As a result, Bristow said deputies were able to catch Gardner in the act.
Never miss a local story.
Deputies say Gardner had burglarized two boats but the stolen property was found during his arrest. Damage to several areas at the docks and the entrance was also discovered, authorities said.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments