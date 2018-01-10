North Port police were called to the 8100 block of Porto Chico Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning where one person was confirmed dead after reports of a shooting.
Crime

One person dead in overnight North Port shooting, police say

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

January 10, 2018 07:02 AM

North Port detectives are investigating an overnight shooting death.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 8100 block of Porto Chico Avenue near Gorgas Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to North Port police. Officials confirmed one person is dead.

Detectives said two men in ski masks entered a home with several people inside and a man was shot and killed after a confrontation, WFLA News Channel 8 reports. The men took off in a silver minivan, according to police.

Police said in a release the shooting is not random and those who entered the home were possibly familiar with those inside.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Investigators were still at the scene Wednesday morning and the investigation is ongoing.

Detectives were interviewing about a dozen people who witnessed the shooting, according to WFLA.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective Chris Maki at 941-429-7323.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

