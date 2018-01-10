One person dead in overnight North Port shooting, police say

North Port detectives are investigating an overnight shooting death.
Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 8100 block of Porto Chico Avenue near Gorgas Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to North Port police. Officials confirmed one person is dead.
Detectives said two men in ski masks entered a home with several people inside and a man was shot and killed after a confrontation, WFLA News Channel 8 reports. The men took off in a silver minivan, according to police.
Police said in a release the shooting is not random and those who entered the home were possibly familiar with those inside.
Never miss a local story.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
Investigators were still at the scene Wednesday morning and the investigation is ongoing.
Detectives were interviewing about a dozen people who witnessed the shooting, according to WFLA.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective Chris Maki at 941-429-7323.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments