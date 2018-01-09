Crime

Stabbed with a steak knife by a teen, man dies after attacking teen’s mom, reports say

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

January 09, 2018 03:13 PM

After attacking a woman, a man who was stabbed by a teen with a steak knife died in a Florida hospital, according to reports.

Around 12:20 a.m., Tampa police were called to the 1500 block of East Frierson Avenue where 34-year-old Gerald Gay had slashed a vehicle’s tires and went into a nearby home where he knew the woman inside, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.

Gay kicked in the home’s front door and “physically attacked” the woman, but her three children — ages 18, 13 and 12 — tried to get between the adults, Bay News 9 reports.

Police said one of the teens grabbed a steak knife and stabbed Gay more than once. Gay was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, according to WTSP.

No one has been arrested but the woman and her children are cooperating with the investigation, WTSP reported.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

