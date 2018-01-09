Joshua Rohrbaugh, 39, was arrested Monday for multiple armed gas station robberies in Manatee County. He now faces additional charges for two other armed robberies that law enforcement officials say he committed in Sarasota.
Joshua Rohrbaugh, 39, was arrested Monday for multiple armed gas station robberies in Manatee County. He now faces additional charges for two other armed robberies that law enforcement officials say he committed in Sarasota. Manatee County Sheriff's Office

Man arrested in string of armed gas station robberies faces additional charges

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

January 09, 2018 11:15 AM

A man who was arrested Monday in connection to three recent armed robberies of gas stations in Sarasota and Manatee Counties is now facing additional charges with the Sarasota Police Department, according to detectives.

Joshua S. Rohrbaugh, 39, was charged with two counts of armed robbery on Monday for robberies that occurred at gas stations in Manatee County and is being held without bond at the Manatee County Jail.

Sarasota police detectives found probable cause that linked Rohrbaugh to two other robberies in Sarasota.

On Tuesday, the city’s police department charged him with another two counts of armed robberies for those incidents.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

