Man arrested in string of armed gas station robberies faces additional charges

A man who was arrested Monday in connection to three recent armed robberies of gas stations in Sarasota and Manatee Counties is now facing additional charges with the Sarasota Police Department, according to detectives.
Joshua S. Rohrbaugh, 39, was charged with two counts of armed robbery on Monday for robberies that occurred at gas stations in Manatee County and is being held without bond at the Manatee County Jail.
Sarasota police detectives found probable cause that linked Rohrbaugh to two other robberies in Sarasota.
On Tuesday, the city’s police department charged him with another two counts of armed robberies for those incidents.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
