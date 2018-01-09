Joseph Capozzi
Several people armed with guns robbed a Manatee home last summer. A second person has been arrested

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

January 09, 2018 09:51 AM

A second man has been arrested in connection with a June home invasion robbery in Manatee County.

Joseph Capozzi, 20, was arrested in Haywood County, North Carolina, on a warrant, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputes were called to a home in the 13500 block of Flossy Ibis Place in Manatee County around 3:22 a.m. on June 19 after those at the home said four people armed with long guns entered the home through an unlocked sliding back door, according to the sheriff’s office.

It was unclear what was taken in the robbery. Deputies believe the incident was drug-related and noted a strong odor of burnt marijuana in the home at the time of the incident.

One person in the home, a 21-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Another person in the home at the time was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Robert Bayless, 21, was arrested at the scene and charged with home invasion robbery in connection with the June 19 incident.

Deputies are still looking for other suspects in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

