Witness fabricated evidence against teacher and principal accused of child abuse, officials say

Abuse charges against a Hillsborough County teacher and principal have been dropped by the State Attorney after investigators found that the witness had fabricated evidence.
Coleman Middle School principal Michael Hoskinson, 53, and his wife Kimberly Hoskinson, 49, a Plant High School teacher, were exonerated of child abuse charges on Monday afternoon. It was discovered, according to reports, that the threatening text messages, which were vital pieces of evidence in the case, were fabricated and manipulated.
According to a statement from the State Attorney’s Office, they decided to drop the charges after it was discovered that “a key witness fabricated and manipulated evidence and that there was not credible evidence to pursue the charges.”
The couple was arrested in November after the victim in the case said they were pushed and punched twice in the ribs. Both resigned from their positions as a result of the arrests. Michael was the principal at Coleman Middle School and Kimberly was a teacher at Plant High School.
The Hillsborough County School District released a statement following the exoneration, saying that both would be reinstated.
“Mike and Kim Hoskin have been reinstated as employees of Hillsborough County Public Schools,” the statement says. “The district is sensitive to everything the Hoskinsons have gone through. Their positions with the district have not been determined at this time. Superintendent Easkins will be meeting with the Hoskinsons in the next few days to discuss their future.”
