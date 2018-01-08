Joshua Rohrbaugh
Suspect in weekend string of gas station robberies arrested

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

January 08, 2018 03:53 PM

Manatee

A suspect has been arrested in connection to three recent armed robberies of gas stations in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Joshua S. Rohrbaugh, 39, was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of armed robbery. He was being held without bond at the Manatee County.

Rohrbaugh may also face up to two additional armed robbery charges for similar robberies in Sarasota.

Between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday, deputies say Rohrbaugh went into the Shell gas stations located at 836 301 Blvd. E., Bradenton, and 8471 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota, armed with a knife and robbed the attending cashier. The two robberies occurred within 25 minutes of one another.

Deputies say that Rohrbaugh was seen arriving and leaving from the second robbery in a dark-colored sedan driven by unknown driver.

Police believe Rohrbaugh is suspected to have committed the armed robbery at a Circle K at 77 S. Tuttle Ave., Sarasota but detectives have not yet developed enough probable cause to charge him. He is also a person of interest in the Dec. 28 armed robbery of a Speedway located at 600 North Washington Blvd., Sarasota.

Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012

