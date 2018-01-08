Police need help identifying person of interest, vehicle in Saturday’s shooting

Police have released images of an SUV and a man who is a person of interest in connection to a shooting that left two Bradenton men wounded Saturday afternoon.
At about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, police officers were called to a report of a vehicle crash in the 3200 block of State Road 64, near the Carlton Arms apartment complex, according to a news release issued Monday. But when officers arrived, they realized that the vehicle had crashed because the driver and passenger were suffering from gunshot wounds.
The two Bradenton men, ages 22 and 24, were taken to Blake Medical Center, where they underwent surgery police said. Both victims were still alive as of Monday afternoon, according to police spokesman Lt. Brian Thiers, but authorities would not disclose their medical conditions.
On Tuesday, police released images from surveillance video that show a possible vehicle and person of interest in the shooting. The images show a Nissan Xterra, possibly dark green in color, and unknown man.
Police would not disclose where the surveillance video was obtained from, citing it was part of their investigation.
Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call Detective Michael Page at 941-932-9314. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to crimetips@cityofbradenton.com or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477(TIPS) or online at manateecrimestoppers.com.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
