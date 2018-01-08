Crime

Two men found dead in Tampa home

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

January 08, 2018 12:09 PM

Tampa police are investigating after two men were found dead in a home, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.

Officers were called just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday to the 8100 block of North Marks Street in Tampa, where the two men were found.

WFLA News Channel 8 reports the men appear to be victims of homicidal violence.

Police told reporters the incident does not appear to be random.

Names of the victims have not yet been released.

No other information was immediately available.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

