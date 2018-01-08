Officials continue to investigate separate shootings that left one dead, two hospitalized Saturday

Detectives continue to investigate two shootings that left one person dead and injured two others in separate incidents Saturday.
Jody Pierce, 41, was found dead in an apartment at the Gates of Bradenton apartment complex, 4515 26th St. W., Bradenton, around 5 p.m. Saturday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. Pierce’s death was ruled a homicide.
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Dave Bristow said Monday morning there was no new information to release, but the investigation is ongoing.
Officials were called to the scene just after 5 p.m.
Anyone with any information about the fatal shooting that killed Pierce can call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011, ext. 2519.
Earlier Saturday, Bradenton police responded shortly before 4 p.m. to the 3200 block of State Road 64 East where two people were found shot in a vehicle. They were taken to Blake Medical Center for surgery.
There was no new information Monday morning, but the incident remains under investigation, Lt. Brian Thiers, spokesman for the Bradenton Police Department, said in a message to the Bradenton Herald. Theirs said investigators are working to determine if the vehicle was parked or moving when the shooting occurred.
Both people, who have not yet been identified, were still in the hospital Monday, Thiers said. Their medical conditions were not disclosed.
The fatal shooting of Pierce is not believed to be related to the Bradenton police investigation, Bristow previously told the Bradenton Herald. Thiers confirmed Monday the two shootings are not related.
Anyone with any information about the shooting can call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300.
Anonymous tips for either investigation can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 (TIPS).
