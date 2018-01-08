Jody Pierce was found dead inside a Gates of Bradenton apartment when Manatee County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a possible shooting Saturday evening.
Jody Pierce was found dead inside a Gates of Bradenton apartment when Manatee County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a possible shooting Saturday evening. Jessica De Leon jdeleon@bradenton.com
Jody Pierce was found dead inside a Gates of Bradenton apartment when Manatee County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a possible shooting Saturday evening. Jessica De Leon jdeleon@bradenton.com

Crime

Officials continue to investigate separate shootings that left one dead, two hospitalized Saturday

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

January 08, 2018 09:59 AM

Bradenton

Detectives continue to investigate two shootings that left one person dead and injured two others in separate incidents Saturday.

Jody Pierce, 41, was found dead in an apartment at the Gates of Bradenton apartment complex, 4515 26th St. W., Bradenton, around 5 p.m. Saturday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. Pierce’s death was ruled a homicide.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Dave Bristow said Monday morning there was no new information to release, but the investigation is ongoing.

Officials were called to the scene just after 5 p.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with any information about the fatal shooting that killed Pierce can call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011, ext. 2519.

Earlier Saturday, Bradenton police responded shortly before 4 p.m. to the 3200 block of State Road 64 East where two people were found shot in a vehicle. They were taken to Blake Medical Center for surgery.

There was no new information Monday morning, but the incident remains under investigation, Lt. Brian Thiers, spokesman for the Bradenton Police Department, said in a message to the Bradenton Herald. Theirs said investigators are working to determine if the vehicle was parked or moving when the shooting occurred.

Both people, who have not yet been identified, were still in the hospital Monday, Thiers said. Their medical conditions were not disclosed.

The fatal shooting of Pierce is not believed to be related to the Bradenton police investigation, Bristow previously told the Bradenton Herald. Thiers confirmed Monday the two shootings are not related.

Anyone with any information about the shooting can call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300.

Anonymous tips for either investigation can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 (TIPS).

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft

    Polk County Sheriff's Office released video of a vehicle carrying possible suspects in the death of a Polk City man, an attack on a second man and the theft of as many as 31 guns.

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft 0:47

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft
Police trying to identify burglary suspect and his red shoes 0:15

Police trying to identify burglary suspect and his red shoes
Video captures moment before man is run over by car thief 0:54

Video captures moment before man is run over by car thief

View More Video