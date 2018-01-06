Colleen Cuva
Crime

Manatee County’s featured fugitives

January 06, 2018 08:58 AM

If you have information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at

866-634-TIPS (8477) or give an eTIP at Manateecrimestoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.

Arrested

Joshua Jackson

08/09/1978

Wanted for possession of firearm by a convicted felon

New

Colleen Cuva

11/03/1971

Wanted for dealing/possessing stolen property and false owner info to pawn

New

Demetrius Gabriel

08/05/1987

Wanted for murder

Wanted

Rontavious George

09/03/1995

Wanted for contempt of court, fleeing to elude LEO

Wanted

Gregory Parker

01/02/1962

Wanted for violation of probation, aggravated stalking

Wanted

Arthur Hall

10/11/1955

Wanted for armed burglary

Wanted

Rosby Peterson

04/28/1998

Wanted for sale of fentanyl

Wanted

Elisha Harms

04/24/1993

Wanted for violation of court conditions, burglary and fraudulant use of credit card

Wanted

Judy Germain

9/27/1975

Wanted for burglary and contempt of court

Wanted

Joseph D. Capozzi

11/10/1997

Wanted for armed home invasion robbery

Wanted

Caleb Hatfield

9/11/1991

Wanted for violation of probation

  Comments  

