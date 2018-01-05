Man accused of sexual battery involving young child

A Clearwater man is under arrest after being accused of engaging in sexual acts with a 5-year-old girl.
The incident allegedly occurred last month but deputies were notified Wednesday, when the girl told an adult about what happened. Detectives said they were able to confirm the story and charge 47-year-old Charles Spoonemore with one count of capital sexual battery.
According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Spoonemore knew the victim and the incident occurred on more than one occasion.
Spoonemore was arrested Friday afternoon and is being held in the Pinellas County Jail. A booking photo was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
Ryan Callihan
