Man accused of sexual battery involving young child

Police trying to identify burglary suspect and his red shoes

Clearwater police are asking for the public's help to identify a burglary suspect sporting bright red shoes. The suspect is wanted in connection with a Dec. 22 burglary in the 1900 block of Harding Street. He was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, camouflage pants and red shoes. Before entering the residence, he put a red hood over his face and possibly socks on his hands. Anyone with information on his identity should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.