Police search for bright-shoe bandit

A pair of shoes could be the key to arresting a burglary suspect.
Clearwater police say they’re looking for a man who wore a bright red pair of sneakers during a Dec. 22 burglary in the 1900 block of Harding Street. The man wore camouflage pants, a black long-sleeve shirt and bright red shoes.
Video surveillance shows the man remove a hat from his head and pull on a red hood before entering the home. He may have used socks to cover his hands, as well.
Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect is asked to call Clearwater Police at (727) 562-4242.
