    Clearwater police are asking for the public's help to identify a burglary suspect sporting bright red shoes. The suspect is wanted in connection with a Dec. 22 burglary in the 1900 block of Harding Street. He was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, camouflage pants and red shoes. Before entering the residence, he put a red hood over his face and possibly socks on his hands. Anyone with information on his identity should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.

Crime

Police search for bright-shoe bandit

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

January 05, 2018 04:27 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A pair of shoes could be the key to arresting a burglary suspect.

Clearwater police say they’re looking for a man who wore a bright red pair of sneakers during a Dec. 22 burglary in the 1900 block of Harding Street. The man wore camouflage pants, a black long-sleeve shirt and bright red shoes.

Video surveillance shows the man remove a hat from his head and pull on a red hood before entering the home. He may have used socks to cover his hands, as well.

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect is asked to call Clearwater Police at (727) 562-4242.

Video captures moment before man is run over by car thief

