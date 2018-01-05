Police search for bright-shoe bandit

More Videos 0:54 Video captures moment before man is run over by car thief Pause 0:15 Police trying to identify burglary suspect and his red shoes 0:47 Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft 1:09 Bank robbery suspect in custody within an hour, police say 0:43 Attempted execution caught on surveillance video 0:53 Police looking for more victims of fake Botox injections 1:44 2017 Florida's Worst Red Light Runners 2:22 Bitcoin Believers 1:15 Bradenton Police Department’s volunteer of the year has some stories to tell 0:21 Bull shark recovering after being found nearly frozen Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Police trying to identify burglary suspect and his red shoes Clearwater police are asking for the public's help to identify a burglary suspect sporting bright red shoes. The suspect is wanted in connection with a Dec. 22 burglary in the 1900 block of Harding Street. He was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, camouflage pants and red shoes. Before entering the residence, he put a red hood over his face and possibly socks on his hands. Anyone with information on his identity should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.

