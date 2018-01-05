Antonorio Nelson, 29, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute furanyl fentanyl resulting in death.
Drug dealer admits selling drugs that killed the buyer

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

January 05, 2018 03:51 PM

A Lakeland drug dealer pleaded guilty to selling furanyl fentanyl, which resulted in death of one of his buyers.

United States Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez said Antonorio Nelson, 29, faces a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison, but he could face a life sentence.

Prosecutors said Nelson sold furanyl fentanyl, which is lethal in small doses, to the victim in February 2017. The baggies had green dragon stamps, which led detectives to believe Nelson was the supplier. The victim was found unresponsive and pronounced dead one day after buying the drugs.

Within days, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant and conducted a search of Nelson’s home. They found 73 baggies of furanyl fentanyl and a loaded .38-caliber revolver. According to court documents, some of the bags were marked with the same green dragons that the victim was found with.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Nelson’s sentencing date has not been set.

Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan

