One roommate was selling drugs to an undercover cop, sheriff says. All three roommates went to jail

After several undercover drug purchases, detectives searched a Sarasota home and found prescription opioids, marijuana, needles and other paraphernalia.
Cody W. Frost, 20, and his two roommates, Theodore C. Phillips, 57, and Michelle M. Corbin, 48, all of Sarasota, are all facing drug-related charges.
Four times between Nov. 30 and Dec. 20, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said Frost sold what tested positive as fentanyl to an undercover detective out of a home in the 4600 block of Garcia Avenue. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.
The Garcia Avenue home is 570 feet from the New Vision Worship Center Church.
Detectives executed a search warrant at the home Thursday, where they reported finding several prescription opioids, marijuana, needles, baggies and other paraphernalia.
In Phillips’ bedroom, officials found four Oxycodone pills, several small baggies and pieces of Alprazolam and Clonazepam pills. Phillips told investigators he is not prescribed Oxycodone and did not know who the pills belonged to. He also denied knowing where several needles and small baggies found throughout the room came from.
Officials found about two grams of marijuana and paraphernalia in Corbin’s bedroom and bathroom, according to the affidavit. When asked if there was anything illegal in the home, Corbin told investigators she had marijuana and needles she used to inject drugs.
Photos from the scene showed two buckets nearly of full of needles, with several more scattered across desks.
Frost was charged with four counts of sale of fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a church. He was still in the Sarasota County jail on a $60,000 bond Friday afternoon.
Phillips was charged with possession of Oxycodone with intent to sell and possession of narcotic equipment. Corbin, 48, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of narcotic equipment.
Corbin and Phillips were released Thursday after posting bonds, according to the sheriff’s office.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
