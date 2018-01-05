Francisco Orozco-Vasquez, 20, was charged with DUI and operating a motor vehicle without a license.
A deputy found him unconscious and slumped over in a car. He was taken to jail when cops realized why

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

January 05, 2018 11:31 AM

A deputy broke through a car window to reach a man who was slumped over the driver’s seat drunk at nearly three times the legal limit, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, a patrol deputy saw a vehicle near the intersection of Tuttle Avenue and 17th Street in Sarasota. The vehicle appeared to be disabled, but when the deputy approached the vehicle, 20-year-old Francisco Orozco-Vasquez was found unconscious and slumped over the steering wheel, according to the sheriff’s office.

The car was still in drive.

Fearing for Orozco-Vasquez’s safety, the deputy tried repeatedly to wake him. When he would not respond, the deputy used a window punch to break the car’s passenger side window and called for an ambulance.

The deputy was able to put the vehicle in park and turn off the car. Orozco-Vasquez began to wake up, but had difficulty keeping his eyes open.

Orozco-Vasquez did not have any medical issues but smelled of alcohol, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies conducted a field sobriety test and determined that Orozco-Vasquez was at nearly three times the legal limit. He also did not have a driver’s license.

Inside the car, deputies found unopened bottles of beer and a bottle of tequila. Breath tests results measured at .205 and .208, according to the sheriff’s office report.

Orozco-Vasquez told deputies he was driving home from a friend’s house.

Orozco-Vasquez was arrested, charged with one count of driving under the influence and operating a motor vehicle without a license and taken to the Sarasota County jail. He was released Thursday on a $620 bond.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

