A deputy found him unconscious and slumped over in a car. He was taken to jail when cops realized why

A deputy broke through a car window to reach a man who was slumped over the driver’s seat drunk at nearly three times the legal limit, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, a patrol deputy saw a vehicle near the intersection of Tuttle Avenue and 17th Street in Sarasota. The vehicle appeared to be disabled, but when the deputy approached the vehicle, 20-year-old Francisco Orozco-Vasquez was found unconscious and slumped over the steering wheel, according to the sheriff’s office.
The car was still in drive.
Fearing for Orozco-Vasquez’s safety, the deputy tried repeatedly to wake him. When he would not respond, the deputy used a window punch to break the car’s passenger side window and called for an ambulance.
The deputy was able to put the vehicle in park and turn off the car. Orozco-Vasquez began to wake up, but had difficulty keeping his eyes open.
Orozco-Vasquez did not have any medical issues but smelled of alcohol, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies conducted a field sobriety test and determined that Orozco-Vasquez was at nearly three times the legal limit. He also did not have a driver’s license.
Inside the car, deputies found unopened bottles of beer and a bottle of tequila. Breath tests results measured at .205 and .208, according to the sheriff’s office report.
Orozco-Vasquez told deputies he was driving home from a friend’s house.
Orozco-Vasquez was arrested, charged with one count of driving under the influence and operating a motor vehicle without a license and taken to the Sarasota County jail. He was released Thursday on a $620 bond.
