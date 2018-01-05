Miami Herald File
Two teenage girls and one teen boy charged with murder

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

January 05, 2018 07:32 AM

Three teenagers — two girls and one boy — were charged with first-degree murder Thursday after police say they waited inside a man's Northwest Miami-Dade apartment, robbed him and then fatally shot him in the stomach.

Just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to 1301 NW 103 St. after a man had been found with a gunshot wound, Miami-Dade police said.

Detectives later learned that Tony Conway, 49, had returned to his apartment to find three people inside. After being robbed and shot, he managed to get to the complex's common area and collapsed, police said.

On Thursday, police arrested Shawntera Jackson, 16, Dashera Davis, 16 and Travis Charlite, 17.

