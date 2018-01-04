Clerks busted for underage alcohol sales

Four store clerks were cited for selling alcohol to minors during an undercover operation Wednesday, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.
Juvenile Alcohol Task Force and Florida Division of Alcohol Beverages and Tobacco, Bureau of Law Enforcement personnel visited 26 stores in the county and found four stores that were selling alcohol to people under 21.
The following businesses were cited:
- Shell, 5808 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
- Citgo, 6104 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
- 7-Eleven/Mobile, 5745 Clark Rd., Sarasota
- 7-Eleven, 5891 Clark Rd., Sarasota
Never miss a local story.
Each store clerk received a misdemeanor notice to appear citation.
Deputies said in a release the other 22 stores were in compliance with the law and are set to receive letters commending the owners and employees for “helping reduce the sale of alcohol to minors.”
The sheriff’s office will forward the results of the operation to the Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco, which licenses alcohol sales at each establishment.
Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan
Comments