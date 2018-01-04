Jimmy Figueroa, 35, left, and his mother, 59-year-old Maria Teresa Reyes, right, were arrested Tuesday by Osceola County deputies on several animal abuse and neglect charges.
Crime

Dead dogs found burned in a trash can. A Florida mom and son now behind bars

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

January 04, 2018 03:56 PM

Investigators found more than 20 dogs chained outside, and two more were found dead. Now a mother and son are in jail.

Jimmy Figueroa, 35, and his mother, 59-year-old Maria Teresa Reyes, were arrested Tuesday by Osceola County deputies on several animal abuse and neglect charges, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The sheriff’s office had received complaints of dog fighting and drug deals at a home on East Irlo Memorial Drive, where Reyes lived with Figueroa, prompting the search, according to WFTV.

Officials told the Orlando Sentinel that about 28 dogs were found chained outside, forced to live in “deplorable” conditions not protected from the sun and with little access to water. Investigators believe the dogs were malnourished, as they could see the dog’s ribs. There were also injuries to the dogs and some had trouble walking.

Inside a metal trash can, officials also reported finding two burned dog carcasses.

Officials with Osceola County Animal Control also removed 10 roosters and chickens, a turtle and a snake from the property, according to the WFTV.

Figueroa is also facing one count of possession of marijuana under 20 grams, jail records show. He is being held on a $190,000 bond.

Reyes is being held on a $95,000 bond.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

  Comments  

