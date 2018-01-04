More Videos

    The city of Miami Police Department responded to a call of a man found shot dead along the bank of the Miami River near Curtis Park on Jan. 6, 2018.

Crime

Dead man with bullet wounds found in parking lot across from park

By Charles Rabin

crabin@miamiherald.com

January 04, 2018 02:21 PM

UPDATED 50 MINUTES AGO

Police called to a parking lot across from Allapattah’s Curtis Park Thursday morning found a man unresponsive and bleeding from bullet wounds.

When Miami Fire Rescue arrived, they pronounced the man dead.

Miami police Spokesman Christopher Bess said police received a call shortly after 8 a.m. after a park ranger spotted the man. By early afternoon, Bess said police still had not identified the body.

Bess said several bullet casings were found near the body which was found at 1901 NW 24th Ave. No gun had been found and police had not identified a shooter.

The popular park that hosts Pop Warner and high school football games and soccer matches, also serves as a camp to hundreds of students in the summer time and over the winter break.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

