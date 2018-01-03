Armed robbery suspects are believed to be in possession of this blue 2008 Dodge Ram pickup truck with a Florida handicap license plate, Z2SKD.
Armed robbery suspects are believed to be in possession of this blue 2008 Dodge Ram pickup truck with a Florida handicap license plate, Z2SKD. Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Armed robbery suspects are believed to be in possession of this blue 2008 Dodge Ram pickup truck with a Florida handicap license plate, Z2SKD. Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

Deputies investigate armed robbery that resulted in death

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

January 03, 2018 11:30 PM

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday afternoon robbery that resulted in the death of one man and the critical injury of another.

Sheriff Grady Judd said around 1:45 p.m., three Good Samaritans were driving along the 7400 block of Berkley Road, Polk City, when they were waved down by a man who was bleeding profusely outside of a home. He told them he had been robbed and a man was dead inside.

The injured man underwent surgery in an attempt to save his life but is listed in critical condition, Judd said. His relationship to the deceased man is currently unknown. The names and ages of the victims are pending next-of-kin notification.

The number of suspects involved in the robbery is unknown, but deputies believe they got away in a blue 2008 2-door Dodge Ram 1500 with a Florida handicap license plate, Z2SKD.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The truck belongs to the victim and was last seen in Plant City. If seen, the public is asked to dial 911 immediately as the suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation, Judd said.

There is a $3,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of any suspects in the case. Those with information are asked to contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.

Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting'

    A 911 caller told police he was holding his mother and little brother hostage in a house. Listen to the 911 call that led to the deadly "swatting" in Wichita, Kansas.

Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting'

Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting' 4:59

Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting'
Video captures scene of police-involved shooting in Anna Maria 0:23

Video captures scene of police-involved shooting in Anna Maria
Video shows moments before victim is shot to death 2:01

Video shows moments before victim is shot to death

View More Video