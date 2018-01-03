Deputies investigate armed robbery that resulted in death

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday afternoon robbery that resulted in the death of one man and the critical injury of another.
Sheriff Grady Judd said around 1:45 p.m., three Good Samaritans were driving along the 7400 block of Berkley Road, Polk City, when they were waved down by a man who was bleeding profusely outside of a home. He told them he had been robbed and a man was dead inside.
The injured man underwent surgery in an attempt to save his life but is listed in critical condition, Judd said. His relationship to the deceased man is currently unknown. The names and ages of the victims are pending next-of-kin notification.
The number of suspects involved in the robbery is unknown, but deputies believe they got away in a blue 2008 2-door Dodge Ram 1500 with a Florida handicap license plate, Z2SKD.
The truck belongs to the victim and was last seen in Plant City. If seen, the public is asked to dial 911 immediately as the suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation, Judd said.
There is a $3,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of any suspects in the case. Those with information are asked to contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.
