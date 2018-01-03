Deputies find weapons in vehicle of 2 slain outside Tampa club

Two firearms were discovered in the vehicle where two people who were shot and killed by armed security guards Monday night.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced the discovery Wednesday. Jyhaad Grant, 25, and Julissa Jackson, 15, were found dead inside the vehicle after the guards said shots were fired from the vehicle. Fearing for their lives, they returned fire.
Deputies obtained a search warrant and found a 9 mm pistol and a .380-caliber handgun. The shooting occurred during a teen night event at The Club, 5809 50th St. N., Tampa. The event ended early due to a series of fights, according to the sheriff’s office.
Between 150 and 200 teens were leaving when there were reports of gunshots fired from the vehicle Grant and Jackson were found in. Keyon Williams, 28, and Connor Harm, 18, responded with their own gunfire.
The vehicle was riddled with bullet holes when officials arrived, according to Spectrum Bay News 9. The car has been impounded for evidence processing while the investigation continues, deputies said.
Both security guards are licensed and were doing business as Eagle One Security Force. Charges are not pending at the time.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.
