They argued on New Year’s Eve. One of them ended up dead, cops say

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

January 03, 2018 04:46 PM

An argument between two men turned into a fatal fight when one of them pulled a knife and stabbed the other man multiple times, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Rodney Eric Brinson Jr., 28, attacked Michael Anthony Olive, 57 on New Year’s Eve around 7:30 p.m, leaving him with critical wounds. Olive underwent surgery but died as a result of his injuries Tuesday.

Brinson is charged with 2nd degree murder and being held without bail.

Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan

