Woman turns herself in for stealing wallet, paying for items with money inside

A 68-year-old woman has turned herself in after video of a wallet being stolen from a store was widely shared.
Verlin Sue Wilson, 68, went to a bail bondsman to turn herself in on Tuesday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives met with Wilson and she was charged with theft, petty theft and unlawful use of personal identification, all misdemeanors.
The charges stem from a Dec. 19 incident where a woman accidentally left her wallet at the cash register of a Dollar General store in Mulberry.
Never miss a local story.
Video surveillance posted by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office showed that shortly after the wallet was left on the counter another woman grabbed the wallet, went through it and used cash inside to pay for her own items.
According to the sheriff’s office, the wallet had about $200 to $250 inside along with the victim’s driver’s license, credit cards and insurance cards.
Wilson’s husband urged her to turn herself in after watching the video, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments