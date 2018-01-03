Woman turns herself in for stealing wallet, paying for items with money inside

More Videos

Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting' 4:59

Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting'

Pause
Police looking for more victims of fake Botox injections 0:53

Police looking for more victims of fake Botox injections

Video captures scene of police-involved shooting in Anna Maria 0:23

Video captures scene of police-involved shooting in Anna Maria

Nursery vulnerable to cold threat 2:39

Nursery vulnerable to cold threat

Rare dusting of snow falls in Tallahassee 0:08

Rare dusting of snow falls in Tallahassee

It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice 0:41

It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice

Planning begins for Riverwalk expansion 1:55

Planning begins for Riverwalk expansion

Frostbite and how to prevent it 0:36

Frostbite and how to prevent it

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

Chef Ralph Pagano released from burn unit 1:50

Chef Ralph Pagano released from burn unit

  • Video shows wallet thief at store, cops say

    The Polk County Sheriff’s Office called on the community and “social media sleuths” to help them solve a crime caught on camera. A woman left her wallet at the Mulberry Dollar General store on North Church Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Dec. 19, according to the sheriff’s office. After setting her own items down on the conveyer belt, a second woman picks up the left-behind wallet. Surveillance video from the store shows she opened the wallet and looked inside. The sheriff’s office said in a release the woman proceeded to remove cash from the wallet and pay for her own items with the money.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office called on the community and “social media sleuths” to help them solve a crime caught on camera. A woman left her wallet at the Mulberry Dollar General store on North Church Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Dec. 19, according to the sheriff’s office. After setting her own items down on the conveyer belt, a second woman picks up the left-behind wallet. Surveillance video from the store shows she opened the wallet and looked inside. The sheriff’s office said in a release the woman proceeded to remove cash from the wallet and pay for her own items with the money. Facebook/Polk County Sheriff's Office
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office called on the community and “social media sleuths” to help them solve a crime caught on camera. A woman left her wallet at the Mulberry Dollar General store on North Church Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Dec. 19, according to the sheriff’s office. After setting her own items down on the conveyer belt, a second woman picks up the left-behind wallet. Surveillance video from the store shows she opened the wallet and looked inside. The sheriff’s office said in a release the woman proceeded to remove cash from the wallet and pay for her own items with the money. Facebook/Polk County Sheriff's Office

Crime

Woman turns herself in for stealing wallet, paying for items with money inside

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

January 03, 2018 03:58 PM

A 68-year-old woman has turned herself in after video of a wallet being stolen from a store was widely shared.

Verlin Sue Wilson, 68, went to a bail bondsman to turn herself in on Tuesday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives met with Wilson and she was charged with theft, petty theft and unlawful use of personal identification, all misdemeanors.

The charges stem from a Dec. 19 incident where a woman accidentally left her wallet at the cash register of a Dollar General store in Mulberry.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Video surveillance posted by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office showed that shortly after the wallet was left on the counter another woman grabbed the wallet, went through it and used cash inside to pay for her own items.

According to the sheriff’s office, the wallet had about $200 to $250 inside along with the victim’s driver’s license, credit cards and insurance cards.

Wilson’s husband urged her to turn herself in after watching the video, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting' 4:59

Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting'

Pause
Police looking for more victims of fake Botox injections 0:53

Police looking for more victims of fake Botox injections

Video captures scene of police-involved shooting in Anna Maria 0:23

Video captures scene of police-involved shooting in Anna Maria

Nursery vulnerable to cold threat 2:39

Nursery vulnerable to cold threat

Rare dusting of snow falls in Tallahassee 0:08

Rare dusting of snow falls in Tallahassee

It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice 0:41

It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice

Planning begins for Riverwalk expansion 1:55

Planning begins for Riverwalk expansion

Frostbite and how to prevent it 0:36

Frostbite and how to prevent it

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

Chef Ralph Pagano released from burn unit 1:50

Chef Ralph Pagano released from burn unit

  • Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting'

    A 911 caller told police he was holding his mother and little brother hostage in a house. Listen to the 911 call that led to the deadly "swatting" in Wichita, Kansas.

Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting'

View More Video