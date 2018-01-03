Woman turns herself in for stealing wallet, paying for items with money inside

More Videos 4:59 Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting' Pause 0:53 Police looking for more victims of fake Botox injections 0:23 Video captures scene of police-involved shooting in Anna Maria 2:39 Nursery vulnerable to cold threat 0:08 Rare dusting of snow falls in Tallahassee 0:41 It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice 1:55 Planning begins for Riverwalk expansion 0:36 Frostbite and how to prevent it 2:22 Bitcoin Believers 1:50 Chef Ralph Pagano released from burn unit Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Video shows wallet thief at store, cops say The Polk County Sheriff’s Office called on the community and “social media sleuths” to help them solve a crime caught on camera. A woman left her wallet at the Mulberry Dollar General store on North Church Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Dec. 19, according to the sheriff’s office. After setting her own items down on the conveyer belt, a second woman picks up the left-behind wallet. Surveillance video from the store shows she opened the wallet and looked inside. The sheriff’s office said in a release the woman proceeded to remove cash from the wallet and pay for her own items with the money. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office called on the community and “social media sleuths” to help them solve a crime caught on camera. A woman left her wallet at the Mulberry Dollar General store on North Church Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Dec. 19, according to the sheriff’s office. After setting her own items down on the conveyer belt, a second woman picks up the left-behind wallet. Surveillance video from the store shows she opened the wallet and looked inside. The sheriff’s office said in a release the woman proceeded to remove cash from the wallet and pay for her own items with the money. Facebook/Polk County Sheriff's Office

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office called on the community and “social media sleuths” to help them solve a crime caught on camera. A woman left her wallet at the Mulberry Dollar General store on North Church Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Dec. 19, according to the sheriff’s office. After setting her own items down on the conveyer belt, a second woman picks up the left-behind wallet. Surveillance video from the store shows she opened the wallet and looked inside. The sheriff’s office said in a release the woman proceeded to remove cash from the wallet and pay for her own items with the money. Facebook/Polk County Sheriff's Office