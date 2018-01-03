Florida woman fighting for her life after boyfriend pushes her off second-story balcony, cops say

A Florida man was arrested Sunday after police say he pushed his girlfriend off a second-floor balcony and now the woman is fighting for her life, according to reports.
William Lewis, 62, was initially held on $5,000 bail but a judge increased it to $100,000 after reading the police report, according to Kron 4. He faces a battery felony charge.
A neighbor who helped the woman said he didn’t know why the incident happened, but told the outlet he noticed her belongings had been thrown into the driveway.
After watching her fall, Lewis went back inside and closed the door, according to the report.
Never miss a local story.
The woman has severe head trauma and a brain bleed, police said.
According to local broadcast reports, in court Lewis told the judge the $100,000 bail is excessive and said he is an armed, credentialed security officer with no prior record.
A neighbor told an outlets that Lewis spent 15 years in the military, and may have been having trouble adjusting to civilian life.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
Comments