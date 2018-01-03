Woman charged with running illegal Botox clinic out of her home. The Botox was fake, cops say

A Bradenton woman purporting to perform medical and cosmetic procedures, including injecting patients with Botox, out of her home has been arrested.
Her home clinic was illegal, and the “Botox” was, in fact, fake, according to Bradenton police.
Information from an anonymous source to the Florida Department of Health prompted an undercover investigation in November, police reported.
Investigators served a search warrant on Dec. 19 at a home in the 3200 block of 63rd Avenue West that belonged to Diane Danca, where a back bedroom had been converted to resemble a medical office, according to police.
Officials found a “large amount” of medical supplies and medications along with records for about 100 patients. Police also found a substance that was reportedly “Botox,” a drug made from a toxin produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum, according to MedlinePlus.gov. The drug is often used in cosmetic procedures and to treat some health issues.
However, investigators determined the substance was not, in fact, “Botox,” but an imported, non-FDA regulated counterfeit drug. Injection records found in the home dated back to 2011, police said.
Danca was arrested on charges of practicing medicine without a license, practicing cosmetology without a license and possession of a controlled substance.
Police are asking anyone who received treatment from Danca or knows someone who did to call the Florida Department of Health at 727-552-1145.
Anyone with information regarding the police investigation is asked to call Detective Carl Jones at 941-932-9300 or email crimetips@cityofbradenton.com.
