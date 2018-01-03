Crime

Man dies after police say he was shot at motel

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

January 03, 2018 07:51 AM

A man died after police say he was shot Tuesday night at a Clearwater motel.

Clearwater police and Clearwater Fire and Rescue were called to Super 8 Motel, 22950 U.S. 19 N., after a report of shots fired in the area around 9:19 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot, according to a news release.

The man was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg to be treated for serious injuries but died early Wednesday morning. The man’s identity has not yet been released, pending notification of family.

The investigation is ongoing. No additional information was immediately available.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

