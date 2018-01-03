Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting'

More Videos

    A 911 caller told police he was holding his mother and little brother hostage in a house. Listen to the 911 call that led to the deadly "swatting" in Wichita, Kansas.

A 911 caller told police he was holding his mother and little brother hostage in a house. Listen to the 911 call that led to the deadly "swatting" in Wichita, Kansas.
Broward Sheriff's Office released surveillance video showing the moments before Ervin Watson, 27, shot Philip Antonino, 57, to death on Sept. 22, 2017. Watson was detained on Dec. 12 by Canadian authorities trying to flee the United States.

Miami police and community leaders hold a press conference to warn people not to shoot guns in the air on New Year's Eve. Each year, police and community leaders warn people that what goes up must come down. Stray bullets kill or injure random victims. Says Rev. Jerome Starling, who lost a 5-year-old niece to gunfire 20 years ago: "It's not manly; it's senseless showboating."

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office called on the community and “social media sleuths” to help them solve a crime caught on camera. A woman left her wallet at the Mulberry Dollar General store on North Church Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Dec. 19, according to the sheriff’s office. After setting her own items down on the conveyer belt, a second woman picks up the left-behind wallet. Surveillance video from the store shows she opened the wallet and looked inside. The sheriff’s office said in a release the woman proceeded to remove cash from the wallet and pay for her own items with the money.

A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric emergency physician at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, child abuse is something that unfortunately pediatricians and emergency room physicians are always on the lookout for, but parents need to know the warning signs of physical abuse too, especially when their children are left in the care of others.

Police in Pembroke Pines, Florida, said a man was charged with attempted murder after he dragged a police officer for over half a mile while attempting to flee on December 19. Police said the officer, identified in news reports as Jon Cusack, was called to 1110 SW 125 Avenue when security staff at Century Village observed two non-responsive individuals in a parked vehicle with a “clear baggie containing an unknown substance”. Bodycam footage shows the officer approaching the vehicle and engaging with the suspect, later identified as Thomas Cabrera, before opening the car door. The suspect is seen putting the car in drive and taking off, leaving the officer clinging to the vehicle for what police said was half a mile. The footage then shows the officer falling to the ground.The officer was taken to hospital and was being treated for serious but non life-threatening injuries, police said.= Cabrera and his female passenger were taken into custody following a police chase. Cabrera was charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, driving with a suspended license, and reckless driving, the Sun Sentinel reported. He admitted using cocaine and heroin before Cusack arrived at his parked car.