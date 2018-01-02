Two teens facing charges after police say they stole car at gunpoint

Two teens are facing charges after officers say they stole a man’s car at gunpoint on Saturday night, according to the Bradenton Police Department.
Frank Palmore, 18, and Brion Robinson, 17, were both arrested and charged with armed carjacking and resisting arrest without violence. Palmore was taken to the Manatee County jail, where he was still being held without bond on Tuesday afternoon.
Bradenton police officers were called to a report of a carjacking, according to an arrest report. The victim told deputies that he had gotten into his silver Honda Accord outside his home in the 600 block of 22nd Lane East when a teen, Robinson, opened his door, put a gun to his head and a second teen, Palmore, told him to, “Get out of the (expletive) car.”
The victim did as he was told, he told police, and Robinson got into the driver’s seat and Palmore into the passenger’s seat.
After taking the report, the responding officer was driving in a parking lot in the 1800 block of 13th Avenue East when he spotted the reported stolen Honda Accord, according to the report. When the teens saw the officer’s marked car, they ran off into the apartment complex. The officer chased the teens, and after giving numerous commands that went ignored was able to apprehend Palmore.
Palmore was taken to the Bradenton Police Department for questioning, and the victim positively identified him. A detective was able to contact Robinson’s parents, who brought him to the police station for questioning.
Both teens gave differing accounts but put themselves in the stolen car. Each teen also accused the other of being in possession of the gun at the time of the carjacking, however it was Robinson who was able to take police officers to where he had allegedly tossed it, and crime scene technicians were able to recover the weapon.
