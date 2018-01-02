Crime

Girl, 15, dies from injuries suffered in crash. Charges may be filed against the 14-year-old driver

By Samantha Putterman

January 02, 2018 03:27 PM

ST. PETERSBURG

A 15-year-old girl involved in a crash in November died on Sunday and depending on the outcome of an investigation, charges may be filed against the driver of the car, who is 14.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Alijah Armstead, 15, died early Sunday morning from her injuries in the Nov. 19 crash.

She was the passenger in a white Chevrolet Camaro, when the driver, a 14-year-old boy, lost control of the car and crashed into a tree in the 4000 block of 11th Avenue South in St. Petersburg.

Both had to be extricated from the wreckage, police said.

During the investigation of the crash, detectives discovered that the car was reported stolen.

Criminal charges are pending further investigation, police said.

