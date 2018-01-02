Girl, 15, dies from injuries suffered in crash. Charges may be filed against the 14-year-old driver

A 15-year-old girl involved in a crash in November died on Sunday and depending on the outcome of an investigation, charges may be filed against the driver of the car, who is 14.
According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Alijah Armstead, 15, died early Sunday morning from her injuries in the Nov. 19 crash.
She was the passenger in a white Chevrolet Camaro, when the driver, a 14-year-old boy, lost control of the car and crashed into a tree in the 4000 block of 11th Avenue South in St. Petersburg.
Both had to be extricated from the wreckage, police said.
Never miss a local story.
During the investigation of the crash, detectives discovered that the car was reported stolen.
Criminal charges are pending further investigation, police said.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
Comments