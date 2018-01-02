Man accused of forcing teen to have sex with him

A man was arrested Monday after he tried to force a 15-year-old girl to have sex with him, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.
William Gage Hollenbeck, 23, of Lutz, faces a charge of lewd sexual battery with a victim younger than 16.
According to deputies, Hollenbeck woke the girl up early in the morning on Monday, around 4 a.m., and forced her to have sex with him. The arrest affidavit said that he sent the girl messages on SnapChat, which indicated he was drunk.
He also reportedly asked her to not tell anyone because it would “ruin his life.”
The girl was eventually able to lock Hollenbeck out of her room and reported the incident.
Authorities arrested him on Monday and transported him to the Pasco County Jail in Land O’ Lakes.
