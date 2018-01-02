2 shot to death outside Florida teen club event

Two people were found dead inside a vehicle after shots were fired outside a teen club in Hillsborough County on Monday night.
Two security guards at The Club, 5809 50th Street North, feared for their lives after hearing gunshots being fired from a vehicle, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. An unidentified male and female were found shot to death in the vehicle. Their ages were not immediately known.
The Club held a teen night event Monday, but organizers shut down the even around 10:45 p.m. due to fighting, according to the sheriff’s office. The crowd of about 150 to 200 teens were leaving the club when security guards reported hearing firework and gunshots and saw someone firing a gun from a car. Both security guards fired shots back.
Deputies were called to the scene around 11:30 p.m. Monday and most of the crowd was gone, according to WFLA.
Never miss a local story.
Investigators remained on scene early Tuesday morning processing the scene and conducting interviews, according to ABC Action News.
The facility is a warehouse rented out for events.
Anyone with any information about what happened can call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.
Comments