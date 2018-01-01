Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on Jan. 1, 2018

Tyler Lee Lawson, domestic battery, no bond
Kenneth Anthony Krals, possession of controlled substance w/o prescription, $1,500 bond
Shawanie Shamplez Amos, battery on officer/firefighter/EMT, DUI alcohol or drugs, resistance w/ violence, $2,000 bond
Eduardo Gonzalez, domestic battery, no bond
Adrian Alexander Lopez Marques, discharging firearm in public or on residential property, $500 bond
Su Yon Prudente, DUI alcohol or drugs, no bond
John Brown, possession of cannabis not more than 20 grams, DUI alcohol or drugs, $1,000 bond
Andrew C. Jackson, battery, $500 bond