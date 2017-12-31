Crime

4-month-old baby, two adults in car struck by gunfire from another vehicle

By Tom Alberts

A 4-month-old baby is among the victims of a shooting while traveling in a vehicle Saturday night in the 2300 block of University Parkway, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Two adults also were struck by gunfire. All three victims are in stable condition, authorities said.

At about 9:47 p.m., occupants of a moving vehicle fired several shots into another person’s car while traveling in the eastbound lanes of University Parkway, according to Kaitlyn R. Perez, community affairs director for the sheriff’s office.

Three of the five occupants in the car were struck, including the infant.

The 20-year-old driver and a 24-year-old passenger were transported to local hospitals, Perez said in a statement issued Sunday evening.

Detectives have a limited description of the suspect vehicle, which has been described as a black SUV.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle, the suspects or incident, is asked to contact the agency’s Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4317. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Sarasota by calling 941-366-TIPS.

All eastbound lanes of University Parkway between U.S. 301 and Tuttle Avenue were closed Saturday night because of the investigation but were reopened by 1 a.m. Sunday.

