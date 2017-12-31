Arthur Hall
Arthur Hall
Arthur Hall

Crime

Manatee County’s featured fugitives

December 31, 2017 11:13 AM

If you have information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at

866-634-TIPS (8477) or give an eTIP at Manateecrimestoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.

Wanted

Rontavious George

09/03/1995

Wanted for contempt of court, fleeing to elude LEO

Wanted

Gregory Parker

01/02/1962

Wanted for violation of probation, aggravated stalking

Wanted

Arthur Hall

10/11/1955

Wanted for armed burglary

Wanted

Joshua Jackson

08/09/1978

Wanted for possession of firearm by a convicted felon

Wanted

Rosby Peterson

04/28/1998

Wanted for sale of fentanyl

Wanted

Elisha Harms

04/24/1993

Wanted for violation of court conditions, burglary and fraudulant use of credit card

Wanted

Ronell Green

12/24/1971

Wanted for sale of rock cocaine and marijuana

Wanted

Judy Germain

9/27/1975

Wanted for burglary and contempt of court

Wanted

Lawrence E. Graham

12/19/1968

Wanted for aggravated battery with deadly weapon

Wanted

Joseph D. Capozzi

11/10/1997

Wanted for armed home invasion robbery

Wanted

Caleb Hatfield

9/11/1991

Wanted for violation of probation

