Crime

Sarasota deputies investigating Saturday night shooting on University Parkway

By Tom Alberts

talberts@bradenton.com

December 30, 2017 11:33 PM

Sarasota

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Offices detectives late Saturday night were conducting an investigation following a shooting that occurred in the 2300 block of University Parkway, according to a news release.

As of 11:30 p.m., all eastbound lanes of University Parkway between U.S. 301 and Tuttle Avenue were closed because of the investigation.

Traffic was expected “to be impacted for some time,” according to Kaitlyn R. Perez, community affairs director for the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional details will be released as they become available, Perez said.

