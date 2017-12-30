Tyler Bardin
Tyler Bardin Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office
Tyler Bardin Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

Tampa man accused of tampering with evidence in fatal shooting

Spectrum Bay News 9

December 30, 2017 10:11 PM

A Tampa man accused of fatally shooting his mother’s boyfriend is now facing charges, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyler Bardin, 22, has been arrested and charged with tampering with evidence.

According to investigators, Bardin called 911 at about 1:43 a.m. Thursday and admitted to shooting Brian Vessel.

The two men had gotten into a physical altercation outside an apartment on Cortez Circle, deputies said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bardin shot the 46-year-old man five times and fled the scene, authorities said.

Bardin told deputies he threw the weapon into a pond near his apartment. A dive team was sent to search the pond, however a weapon was not found.

Bardin’s lawyer later told investigators the weapon was in the apartment. Deputies went to the apartment but didn’t find the weapon. Bardin’s clothes and cell phone, however, were recovered from the apartment.

Deputies obtained a warrant for Bardin’s arrest on Friday. Investigators said he knowingly removed evidence from teh scene, including the weapon.

The investigation into Vessel's death is ongoing.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video shows moments before victim is shot to death

    Broward Sheriff's Office released surveillance video showing the moments before Ervin Watson, 27, shot Philip Antonino, 57, to death on Sept. 22, 2017. Watson was detained on Dec. 12 by Canadian authorities trying to flee the United States.

Video shows moments before victim is shot to death

Video shows moments before victim is shot to death 2:01

Video shows moments before victim is shot to death
Don't shoot guns in the air on New Year's Eve 0:51

Don't shoot guns in the air on New Year's Eve
Video shows wallet thief at store, cops say 1:33

Video shows wallet thief at store, cops say

View More Video