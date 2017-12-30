Tampa man accused of tampering with evidence in fatal shooting

A Tampa man accused of fatally shooting his mother’s boyfriend is now facing charges, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
Tyler Bardin, 22, has been arrested and charged with tampering with evidence.
According to investigators, Bardin called 911 at about 1:43 a.m. Thursday and admitted to shooting Brian Vessel.
The two men had gotten into a physical altercation outside an apartment on Cortez Circle, deputies said.
Bardin shot the 46-year-old man five times and fled the scene, authorities said.
Bardin told deputies he threw the weapon into a pond near his apartment. A dive team was sent to search the pond, however a weapon was not found.
Bardin’s lawyer later told investigators the weapon was in the apartment. Deputies went to the apartment but didn’t find the weapon. Bardin’s clothes and cell phone, however, were recovered from the apartment.
Deputies obtained a warrant for Bardin’s arrest on Friday. Investigators said he knowingly removed evidence from teh scene, including the weapon.
The investigation into Vessel's death is ongoing.
