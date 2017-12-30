Human remains unearthed in vacant lot in Nokomis. An investigation begins

Sarasota County authorities on Saturday said they’ve unearthed suspected human remains in a vacant lot in Nokomis.
After receiving information about the possibility of human remains being buried in the area, investigators with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene of the vacant lot located at 223 Ravenna St. N. in Nokomis, according to Kaitlyn R. Perez, community affairs director with the sheriff’s office.
Forensic technicians responded and excavated “what they determined appears to be human remains,” Perez said in a statement.
Detectives will continue the investigation to determine the cause of death, identification and more, Perez said.
Comments