Woman accused of neglecting her children, including 8-year-old disabled son

A Tarpon Springs woman is facing child neglect charges after authorities said was not feeding her 8-year-old disabled son.
Linda Courter is facing charges of neglect of a child with great bodily harm. Pinellas County deputies said her son has cerebral palsy and is feed through a feeding tube.
Courter, 39, who officials said is a transient, did not provide the child with basic necessities like food, clothing or medicine, according to the arrest report.
Earlier this month, child protection investigators removed three children from her care.
The investigator’s report said Courter neglected her children while supporting a drug habit.
The report claims at one point, the family was living in a car that was later sold to buy narcotics.
After that, the family moved from motel to motel.
Authorities said the disabled child was underweight, had dirty diapers and appeared to be unbathed. He was taken to an emergency room where officials reported evidence of medical neglect.
Courter was arrested on Wednesday and somehow managed to get out of jail despite a $50,000 bond.
Authorities have not said who is currently taking care of the children.
