Woman calls 911 twice to complain about cop. Her next call was from jail

By Ryan Callihan

December 29, 2017 08:57 PM

A Bradenton woman found herself handcuffed Tuesday morning for allegedly abusing the 911 emergency service.

A Bradenton Police Department officer approached Melanie Leff, 44, when he noticed her standing at the corner of 14th Street West and Ninth Street West, where she has been reported to solicit drivers for money, according to an arrest report.

When the officer initiated conversation, Leff immediately began yelling loudly and “using very strong language,” according to the report.

The officer said Leff also threatened to call 911 on him. He warned her that 911 is an emergency service that shouldn’t be for non-emergencies. She ignored his advice, according to the arrest report.

Despite the officer’s instructions, Leff made the call, according to BPD dispatchers. She was subsequently arrested for misuse of 911 services.

According to the arrest report, Leff called 911 again from the back of the patrol car about eight minutes after she was arrested. Leff was jailed on a $500 bond.

