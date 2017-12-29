Former deputy, son arrested after cops say they beat man in road rage incident

A retired deputy and his son were arrested after officials say they beat a man involved in a road rage incident with a woman.
Just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to a battery in progress at a gas station on U.S. 19, Capt. James Steffens of the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said in a news conference Friday. Steffens said two men parked next to another man’s vehicle parked at the gas pump and got into a confrontation with him.
WFLA News Channel 8 reports Peter Ciucci, who was a former deputy for the Pasco and Hernando sheriffs’ offices, and his son Nicholas Paul Tisevich-Ciucci are now facing felony charges as a result of the incident.
It started when a female driver allegedly cut off the man on the road further down U.S. 19, Steffens said. They exchanged hand gestures and kept going.
But the woman called Ciucci and his son for help and followed the man to a gas station, according to the sheriff’s office.
The woman waited until Ciucci and his son arrived. They then pulled the man from his car and attacked him, according to the sheriff’s office. The man was punched repeatedly in the head before he was put into a choke-hold and taken to the ground by Ciucci and Tisevich-Ciucci, according to WTSP.
When the victim tried to call 911 for help, Cuicci hit him, causing him to drop his phone, according to WFLA.
The fight lasted about seven minutes before deputies arrived. When deputies arrived at the scene, Ciucci and Tisevich-Ciucci were still holding the man down, according to the sheriff’s office. He was injured as a result of the incident.
The victim told ABC Action News that he was in fear for his life during the attack.
Officials believe Ciucci told at least one person gathering around he was retired law enforcement during the attack. That’s why no one was trying to break up the fight, Steffens said.
Peter Ciucci was charged with burglary, battery, tampering with a witness and false imprisonment and is being held on a $105,000 bond.
His son, Nicholas Tisevich-Ciucci, was charged with vehicle burglary, simple battery and false imprisonment and is being held on a $15,000 bond, WFLA reported.
The investigation is ongoing. Officials are also looking into whether Ciucci telling the man he is former law enforcement was meant as a way to prevent the victim from getting help.
“We don’t take anything other than extreme seriousness to a situation like this. We are thankful that this victim got up and walked away from this,” Steffens said.
The woman could also face charges in the investigation, Steffens said.
He encouraged those who may be involved in a road rage incident to let law enforcement handle the situation rather than take matters into your own hands.
“We say to the public, when somebody cuts you off just ask yourself, is it worth it,” Steffens said “We tell people take a deep breath, it’s the Christmas season, it’s a new year about to begin, let it go.”
